Another British woman charged over cocaine seizure at Sangster airport

Another British woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine out of Jamaica.

Iyesha Scarlett, 37, an office administrator of a Birmingham address, has been charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine and conspiracy to export cocaine.

Scarlett was charged on Monday.

She is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, May 24.

The police say Scarlett was apprehended on Saturday, May 13, while at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

They say during a routine security check her luggage was searched and four packages of cocaine weighing over two kilogrammes were removed from a hidden compartment.

The police say the drug has an estimated street value of £60,000.

Scarlett was then arrested.

