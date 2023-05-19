Car wash attendant accused of using motorist’s debit card gets $500,000 bail

A car wash attendant accused of stealing a woman's debit card information and spending a total of US$300 was today offered $500,000 bail when he appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court.

Twenty-seven-year-old Denzil Duhaney, who is charged with unauthorised access to computer data, was ordered to return to court on July 14.

Allegations are that on May 11, the woman took her car to be washed by the accused.

It is further alleged that he discovered her debit card inside the car, which he handed over to her.

After the job was done, the women drove home.

She reported that she later received alerts that her debit card was used to conduct several transactions.

A report was made to the police.

Investigations led the police to the accused man.

The police say his phone was searched and the woman's debit card information was allegedly found on the device.

He was arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

