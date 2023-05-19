Food vendor gunned down in Clarendon

A food vendor was gunned down in Swansea, Clarendon, shortly after midday Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Stephanie Gordon of a Raymonds address in Hayes in the parish.

The police say, about 12:30 p.m., Gordon was at her stall when she was approached by a lone gunman who opened fire hitting her.

The gunman then reportedly robbed a man of his wallet and a woman of her red Mitsubishi motor car, which he used to escape.

Superintendent Carlos Russell, head of the Clarendon police division, has described the incident as "most unfortunate", especially since the parish is currently under a 14-day state of public emergency.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson disclosed on Tuesday that up to May 14, the parish had seen a 67 per cent increase in murders and a 41 per cent increase in shooting incidents compared to the same period last year.

Following today's shooting Superintendent Russell said, "This is normally a quiet space, and I know the citizens would have been very frightened and surprised by this shooting, but we're asking them to support us by telling us what they know. We know that persons may have information as to the identity of the perpetrator."

The police are yet to establish a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, Four Paths Police at 876 987 0429, or police emergency number 119.

