Friends of Falmouth to host symposium in New York

Friends of Falmouth, a New York-based non-profit will host a symposium in Brooklyn to invite discussion and partnerships among diaspora members to assist in the development of the town.

Jamaica’s consul general to New York, Alsion Wilson, will open the event, which is to be held in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 27.

Michael A. Wattkis, president of Friends of Falmouth said the symposium and brunch will bring together Falmouth residents now living in the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut tri-state area and beyond, with a view to updating them on the myriad business, economic and cultural developments, and opportunities in the Trelawny capital.

The symposium will discuss with the mayor, councillors and agencies the current conditions and how best (FOF) members and friends can partner to address the issues affecting historic Falmouth.

“A number of relevant government agencies in the parish will be at this event and this is an opportunity for participants to explore how they can partake in some of the new and emerging opportunities.”

Friends of Falmouth’s major focus is to champion the rich cultural heritage of the historic town and advocate sustainable economic and social developments in the town.

Wattkis added that one of the goals of Friends of Falmouth is to keep members and supporters updated on how the town is evolving as one of the fastest growing in Jamaica. Over the past 10-15 years Falmouth has seen many changes and developments, including the town becoming the port of call for some of the world’s largest cruise liners.

“I am pleased that Falmouth Mayor Gager will be one of our main speakers and will lead a seven-man delegation, including two former mayors, councillors Garth Wilkinson and Fred Bartley,” Wattkis said.

APPRECIATION

This year, the proceeds from the fundraising symposium and brunch will benefit Falmouth Infant School, which the organisation has adopted as part of its portfolio of projects in the town. “Many of us in the Trelawny diaspora have passed through this infant school we affectionately call ‘Pond School’. It has helped to mould us into who we are today, so this is our way of giving back,” Wattkis said.

On May 9, National Teachers’ Day, the organisation treated the teachers to lunch as a show of appreciation for their hard work and commitment to the children of Falmouth.

The NY event is part of the annual Trelawny Reunion Weekend which sees thousands of Trelawnyites living in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe, descend upon New York for a host of events, including Trelawny We Come From All White Party on Saturday, May 27; William Knibb High School Alumni Annual Memorial Day BBQ, at Wilson Wood Park, Mount Vernon, New York, on May 29; FOF welcome party on May 27, and Trelawny Reunion party and lyme Saturday, May 27 at 590 Clarkson Ave Brooklyn, New York.

To complement the symposium and brunch event, Friends of Falmouth has also launched a mega fund-raising raffle; the grand prize is a seven-night stay for two at the all-inclusive Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa.