'I didn't come into politics to enrich myself' - Golding

Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding has pushed back at assertions that the massive wage increase to the political directorate by the Government will serve to lure more Jamaicans into politics.

Golding today characterised the arguments as “hollow”, charging that using financial inducements as a means to get persons to give back to their country “does not resonate with me.”

Last Tuesday, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke announced wage increases of over 200 per cent for politicians, including Golding, in a move that quickly ignited a firestorm of criticisms.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness pushed back at critics on Thursday, predicting that the new salaries will attract “some of the best talents – from councillor to prime minister -- that would have overlooked politics or opted to migrate.”

“You are going to see a greater interest in the political field. So everyone who is occupying a political office ought to be thinking carefully that I need to increase my political performance,” he said.

Golding, who was speaking during a press conference on Friday, rejected this assertion, saying: “I did not come into politics to enrich myself, but to serve the people of Jamaica.”

“Nowhere in the world is monetary compensation the inducement to enter politics and to give honest service to one's nation,” he said.

“What our country needs at this time is to attract and to motivate and retain persons within our teaching profession, our nursing profession, and our law enforcement professions.”

Golding said he will keep 20 per cent of the over 200 per cent increase in his salary and distribute the remainder to “persons in need and other worthy causes.”

The modalities for the selection of beneficiaries and the distribution process are still being worked out, he said.

Golding said it would not be right to ask members of parliament on the Opposition side to follow suit.

Opposition MPs are in discussions to determine their stance on the massive wage hike, he said.

