Man killed in Hanover gun attack
Published:Friday | May 19, 2023 | 8:42 AM
Another murder has been recorded in Hanover despite a state of public emergency in the parish.
A man was gunned down in Hog Bush in Haughton Court, Lucea last night.
The deceased has been identified as Rushane Rhooms, otherwise called 'Boy Boy'.
It is reported that about 11:45 p.m., Rhooms was in his community when he was ambushed by gunmen.
He was shot multiple times.
He was transported to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea where he was pronounced dead.
- Hopeton Bucknor
