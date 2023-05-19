MP welcomes timeline for completion of Chovy roadwork

Following a timeline given by the National Works Agency (NWA) for the completion of the Chovy main road in Junction, St Mary, in July, Member of Parliament Dr Norman Dunn is optimistic that the corridor will provide significant ease to motorists.

Dunn, who is the MP for South East St Mary, told The Gleaner via telephone on Tuesday that the collapsed roadway at Chovy has exposed motorists to danger, including murder, as drivers are forced to slow down in that area to negotiate the rugged road surface along that corridor.

“This is indeed welcome news on the part of the NWA and it could not have come at a better time. Motorists, including taxi operators, who use that corridor, are at risk while passing through that particular spot, especially at night,” Dunn said.

He continued, “And of course, the wear and tear that affects those vehicles is quite costly. It is a situation where the entire Junction road from Chovy to Stony Hill in St Andrew needs resurfacing. These poor road surfaces have existed for several decades, (and) have created undue hardships to motorists. The situation at Chovy existed from I was a boy, and it is a situation where that roadway would just periodically disappear under your feet.

“I can say with confidence that based on the recommendations made by me as MP to the NWA and to Works Minister Everald Warmington, that I am optimistic that this Junction corridor will benefit from improvement work. I am happy that the best geological solution is being used to address the road situation and breakaway at Chovy.”

The timeline for the completion of the roadway at Chovy in South East St Mary was given by Chief Executive Officer of the NWA, E.G Hunter, as he addressed Parliament’s Infrastructure and Physical Committee on Monday. He said that the multibillion-dollar road project is finally moving apace, after being plagued by several delays.

Hunter said the routine rehabilitation will not significantly affect motorists, and that the agency is projecting completing the project by the end of July 2023, which will see the construction of a number of slope stabilisation and diamond in the riverbed.

Hunter told the committee that geotechnical material and rock filling will be done, and that the work is proceeding without having any serious impact on the travelling public. He expressed confidence that the technical solution that has been prescribed will endure and is expected to last for years to come.