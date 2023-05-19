Protesters bash salary hike for political directorate

Disgruntled persons this morning staged a demonstration outside Emancipation Park in New Kingston over the salary increases granted to the political directorate.

The protesters, which included youths, members of the clergy, and activists, argued that the hike is unfair.

Those who spoke with The Gleaner stated that the increase is too much of a hefty burden on taxpayers.

They demanded an adjustment.

The protesters also called for greater accountability from politicians amid the increased salaries.

The salary hike was announced by Finance and Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, on Tuesday in the House of Representatives.

For the finance minister, his salary has moved up by 232 per cent from $7.4 million in 2021 to $24.6 million as at April 1, 2024.

The finance minister is now receiving $21.7 million effective April 1, 2023.

Cabinet ministers have received a 230 per cent increase in salary up to April 1, 2024 with their pay moving from $6.9 million in 2021 to $22.9 million next year.

As of April 1, 2023, Cabinet ministers will take home an annual salary of $20.2 million.

The prime minister's salary jumps by 214 per cent, with his pay moving from $9.1 million in 2021 to $28.6 million on April 1, 2024.

Effective April 1, 2023, the head of government will get $25.3 million annually.

The increases form part of the new rates under the public sector compensation system announced by Clarke.

The deputy prime minister's salary has also surged by 221 per cent, moving from a little over $8 million in 2021 to $25.7 million effective April 1, 2024.

As of April 1, 2023, the deputy prime minister is being paid $22.7 million per year.

- Ainsworth Morris

