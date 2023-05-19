Retired nurse among two British nationals to get prison time for cocaine smuggling

A retired nurse was one of two British nationals who were today each sentenced to 10 months in prison and fined a total of $1.5 million for attempting to smuggle cocaine from Jamaica back to their homeland.

Loran Bartley pleaded guilty to the charges of possession, dealing, and attempting to export 11 pounds of cocaine, which were found in his suitcase on a flight destined for England at the Sangster International Airport.

The court imposed a fine of $500,000 or six months in prison for possession of cocaine and a fine of $1 million or six months for attempting to export cocaine, with the sentences to run consecutively if the fines are not paid.

The 59-year-old retired nurse was admonished and discharged for dealing in cocaine.

The facts are that on May 6, Bartley checked in at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James to board a flight to Birmingham, England.

During a routine security screening, anomalies were detected in his carry-on bag and both the bag and his suitcase were examined and subsequently found to have false compartments.

The compartments were examined and a white powdery substance resembling cocaine was found.

Bartley was subsequently arrested and charged.

Meanwhile, at his hearing, 37-year-old construction director Luke Bradly, who also pleaded guilty, was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of $500,000 or spend six months in prison for possession of cocaine, and $1 million or six months for attempting to export 11 pounds of cocaine, with the terms of imprisonment to run consecutively if the fines are not paid.

He was admonished and discharged for dealing cocaine.

The court heard that on May 6 Bradly too checked in on the flight that was going to Birmingham.

The police reported that during a routine security screening, his luggage was searched, and like Bartley, 11 pounds of a white substance resembling cocaine were found.

Bradly was taken into custody and he was later charged.

Meanwhile, a third British man Burthland Hodges, 49, was remanded until June 16, when his bail application, which began today, will continue.

Hodges, Bartley, and Bradly are all of Birmingham addresses.

The police had reported that following the arrests of Bartley and Bradly further investigation led cops to take Hodges into custody.

They allege that Hodges was a co-conspirator in the matter.

According to the police, Hodges was the organiser of the contraband that was found in the possession of Bradly.

They allege that he would source the drug locally and pass it on to carriers.

During the investigation, Hodges was arrested in St Ann and he was later charged with conspiracy to export cocaine.

He has denied the allegations.

- Christopher Thomas

