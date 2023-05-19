Widows and widowers to start receiving new $4,200 weekly pension in June

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising members of the public that the new rates for Invalidity and Widows and Widowers Pensions under the National Insurance Scheme will be paid in June.

The payments have been increased, with effect from April 1. The increases range from 23 per cent to 76 per cent.

The benefit for persons in receipt of full-rate pensions has been increased by 23 per cent, moving from $3,400 to $4,200 per week.

For persons receiving three-quarter-rate pensions, the benefit has been increased by 37 per cent, and moves from $2,550 per week to $3,500 per week.

Pensioners receiving half-rate pensions will see an increase of 76 per cent, moving from $1,700 per week to $3,000 per week.

The ministry says payment of the new rates will be delivered on a phased basis, starting in June 2023.

It says pensioners who receive their payment by direct deposits will get those payments mid-June. Payment of arrears will be made at the end of June.

Payment of the new rates for Old Age and Retirement Pension benefits are also to be delivered on a phased basis, starting in June 2023.

