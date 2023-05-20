Case put off for teenagers allegedly held with imitation gun

The case involving three juveniles charged with being in possession of an imitation firearm was put off in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday after they did not show up due to a lack of transportation.

The matter is now set for mention on Monday.

The court heard that the defendants, aged 14, 15 and 16 years, were being held at the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre.

It is alleged that a police party was on patrol in Monza in Portmore, St Catherine, on May 11 when a man ran frantically towards them and reported that he had been held at gunpoint by three persons.

The police went in pursuit and the teenagers were held.

The police say during a search an item, which turned out to be an imitation gun, was found.

- Rasbert Turner

