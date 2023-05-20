Daylight attack on taxi leaves one dead in MoBay

A man was shot and killed and another seriously injured when gunmen carried out an attack on a taxi in downtown Montego Bay, St James, on Saturday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.

It is reported that about 3:30 p.m, the driver of a Toyota Probox motor car and a male passenger were travelling along Harbour Street when they were ambushed at the Church Street intersection by armed men in another car.

The gunmen opened fire hitting both the driver and the passenger.

The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, the wounded men were rushed to hospital, where one was pronounced dead the other admitted in critical condition.

The attack took place despite the parish being under a state of public emergency since Tuesday.

- Hopeton Bucknor

