Farmers still struggling 85 years after Frome unrest

WESTERN BUREAU:

Eighty-five years after the civil unrest in Frome, Westmoreland, which reportedly sparked the birth of the trade union movement in Jamaica, and the establishment of a minimum wage framework, some cane-farmers in the old sugar belt still complain of meagre wages and difficult working conditions.

Following yesterday’s ceremony at the historic Workers’ Park, in Frome, which commemorated the events of 1938 and National Workers Week, 65-year-old cane farmer Sherman Wollery lamented that despite the pioneering efforts of the workers, remuneration for goods and services is still not up to standard. He is contemplating leaving the sector altogether.

“I don’t know much about what happened back then, but from what I’m seeing now, things should be better,” said Wollery, “My father was a cane farmer, and I learned the trade from him, but I have to seriously consider cutting my losses because the money we’re getting for our cane isn’t adding up.”

Workers, employers, students, and job-seekers flocked to the commemoration event, which was a cultural celebration with a difference.

At the event, people recounted the stories they had heard about the riots which had forced officials to acknowledge the plight of the workers then. Leading up to and following the period of the unrest, many workers threw their lot in with National Hero Sir Alexander Bustamante, who had come to national prominence through the leadership he provided.commemoration vital

Gillian Corrodus, divisional director of industrial relations and allied services in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, stressed that the commemoration is vital as it serves as a reminder of the importance of workers’ rights.

“Workers Week activities allow us to reflect on the contribution of workers in Jamaica, the communities, and the level of productivity, growth, and advancement of the country, which all rest squarely on the backs of workers, and we must take the time to respect and appreciate our workers,” she said.

“What we’ve explained to them is that their great-grandparents or great, great-grandparents could have been some of those very workers who have made this park what it is today, as well as the significance of what happened there in 1938,” said Corrodus.

Workers’ Week, which is held from May 14 to 23, commemorates the anniversary of the 1938 civil upheaval, which was essential to the development of Jamaica’s minimum wage agreement and the emergence of trade union activities.

“We were here for the 80th anniversary, and we’re back for the 85th. We’ve come here because the labour riot in Frome prompted the British monarchy to launch an investigation into the working conditions in Jamaica,” noted Corrodus.

The day’s activities included sessions where workers and job-seekers were provided with labour and social security services, including information on the National Insurance Scheme and the PATH programme.

“We had people who wanted job placement information, and we were able to connect them to places where those were available. We made connections with employers in the Negril area through the hospitality industry,” explained Corrodus.

Representatives of the Ministry of Labour’s safety and health unit provided students and workers with information on workplace safety.