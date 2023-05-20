J’can teacher impacting lives with social emotional learning in New York classrooms

WESTERN BUREAU:

Donna Smikle-Anderson goes beyond imparting knowledge to recognising the significance of building emotional connections with students.

The special education teacher actively engages with students on a social level, initiating meaningful conversations and advocating for them. Through this process she empowers them to find their own voice and stand up for themselves.

Smikle-Anderson, who was trained at the renowned Mico University College in Kingston, is an expert in social emotional Learning (SEL), and is transitioning into the position of administrator in the Department of Education New York, in Brooklyn, New York.

“Social emotional learning involves students connecting with their peers, engaging in discussions with their parents, teachers and community members, and exploring their emotions in a safe and supportive environment,” she explained to The Gleaner from her home in Brooklyn.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

By having meaningful conversations about their feelings and experiences, students are able to release their true emotions and connect more deeply with the learning process, she added.

“As students develop their emotional intelligence, they become better equipped to apply the information and skills they learn in the classroom to real-world-situations. This allows them to not only retain knowledge, but also apply it in practical ways that benefit themselves and their communities,” she said.

Accordingly, by emphasising the importance of emotional awareness and empathy, SEL empowers students to become more resilient, empathetic and successful individuals.

CONTENT-DRIVEN CURRICULUM

Unfortunately, she said many educators view SEL as an unnecessary add-on to an already heavy content-driven curriculum. However, as an educator, she noted it is essential to understand that connecting with students on a social and emotional level is not extra work, but rather a fundamental aspect of effective teaching.

She said while it is important to teach content and prepare students for exams, it is equally important to prioritise their social emotional development. “By doing so, educators can create a positive learning environment where students feel supported, engaged and motivated to learn.”

“By prioritising SEL, educators can help students develop important life skills, such as emotional awareness, self-regulation and empathy. These skills not only benefit students in the classroom, but also in their personal life and future.”

Smikle-Anderson’s journey with SEL began when she was living in Dominica in the eastern Caribbean. As a guidance counsellor, she co-piloted several projects and wrote curriculum for the Home and Family Life Education (HFLE) programme.

She began incorporating SEL into her counselling sessions, and soon saw tremendous benefits and data that supported this work.

Since moving to the USA six years ago, Smikle-Anderson has continued to use SEL in her classrooms and has seen firsthand how it helps students connect with their peers and increase their attendance. She is passionate about this work and believes that given the opportunity to work with teachers in Jamaica, to build a strong SEL foundation it could significantly improve attendance, student participation and self-love.

Smikle-Anderson has expressed her desire to collaborate with Jamaica’s Ministry of Education in implementing the programme and told The Gleaner that despite her sending an email to the education ministry in April, she had not received a response.

“I am passionate about changing the trajectory of Jamaica’s education system and I believe that the two masters, one in special education and another in leadership education, have equipped me with the necessary skills to make a difference in my homeland.”

Although the ministry has not yet been receptive to her ideas, Smikle-Anderson remains committed to promoting SEL and improving education for all students.

In fact, she referred to SEL as a “secret weapon” that can be a powerful tool for improving education in Jamaica.

DEVELOP BETTER RELATIONSHIPS

The mother of two is also using these techniques on her own children and seeing positive results. “By teaching children how to express themselves and communicate their feelings effectively, they can develop better relationships with their peers and care-givers. It also helps to (address) behavioural issues and conflict by giving children the tools they need to advocate for themselves and handle challenging situations in a constructive way,” she argued.

Aware of the fights that have taken over several of the island’s schools, she blamed this on children not being able to iron out their differences.

The motivational speaker, who attended St. Mary’s College near her place of birth in Stony Hill, St. Andrew, believes that behind every behaviour there is a need.

“SEL can help students develop better communication and conflict-resolution skills, which can lead to fewer conflicts and less violence in the classroom. By addressing the root cause of a behaviour, such as an unmet need, rather than just the behaviour itself, we can help students develop more positive coping mechanisms and prevent escalation.”

The Jamaican educator, in the meantime, wants people to celebrate themselves.

“Buy yourself a medal. That’s always in my tagline. I believe that everyone’s supposed to be their own personal cheerleader,” she stated, “But not everyone has the confidence to be that cheerleader for themselves, so this medal would remind you daily that there’s greatness within us.”

She urged all not to wait on others to give them a medal, but buy their own, show up and daily become the best version of themselves.

“I also have a programme that’s called Happy Monday. It’s therapeutic. Where I guide persons to provide therapeutic support for persons to start believing in themselves more and start writing more,” said the transformational coach.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com