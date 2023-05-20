USDA to invest US$20 million in local spices

WESTERN BUREAU:

Jamaica is to benefit from a US$20-million federal grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which is designed to revitalise Jamaica’s spice industry and ensure its sustainability.

Dr Ronald Blake of the Jamaica Spice Project outlined that the initiative will span five years and should bring substantial earnings to Jamaica.

“This is a five-year project to revitalise the spice industry in Jamaica. At the end of five years, it is envisaged that earnings from exports will be in the region of US$14 million annually. We have found through research that anywhere in the world you come in contact with ‘superfood’ (nutrient-rich food), there is an element of turmeric and ginger present in it. [So] these are two of three crops we intend to be planting, the other is pimento.”

He said the project will also be looking to expand the production of pimento, as well as allow for closer monitoring of the chemical process to ensure that the value chain of by-products will have what it says on the label.

“An example of the kind of chemical analysis is in coffee - that kind of analysis that allows for Blue Mountain coffee to sell at premium price because it is among the best-tasting in the world. For our spices, we intend to have the best pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals as part of our by-products for the export market,” he said.

Blake says the project will work in conjunction with agricultural organisations such as the Boodles Research Centre.

“The intention is to have clean planting material available to farmers. For example, ginger is affected by rhizome rot. The research centre will ensure that the possibility of sending out affected planting material is eliminated. There are plans to have satellite stations across Jamaica where farmers can get planting material,” said Blake. “We will fund the training for farmers, and also subsidise transportation of seedlings to farmers’ location.”

“The door is open to investors who are interested in not only planting of the crops, but also to become involved in ... the value chain,” added Blake.

Lenworth Fulton, president of theJamaica Agricultural Society, welcomed the project’s potential to create another stream to generate foreign exchange.

“This is where agriculture should be heading. Make use of our crops for the export market and earn foreign exchange for the country,” said Fulton.