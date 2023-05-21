Best of Jamaica highlights most memorable moments since Independence

THE GLEANER, in print since 1834, four years before the complete abolition of the brutal institution of British slavery in Jamaica, has been recording and telling our stories that are not very palatable or flattering. But it has also highlighted the inspirational, triumphant and redemptive ones.

The best and the worst of us are forever juxtaposed in the newspaper’s vast and enviable archives.

This time, in observance of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of political Independence, The Gleaner delved into its treasure trove and has produced a hardcover coffee table must-read inspirationally titled, Best of Jamaica – highlighting the positives in its 134 glossy pages.

In the introduction, ‘What is Right with Jamaica’, Governor General Sir Patrick Allen opens with, “It is difficult to imagine any country on Earth that has not been touched by a Jamaican. In my travels, I have seen the impact on people’s ideas, foods, businesses, music, sports and other contributions in countries around the globe … We are a people who ‘season the pot’ wherever we go.”

And what a seasoned pot Best of Jamaica is.

Segmented into the decades of the 1960s to the early 2020s, the book is interspersed with commentaries on the best of Jamaica from notable Jamaicans such as Fae Ellington, Christopher Zacca, Dennis Chung, Minna Israel, Patrick Hylton, Sanjay Lewis, Dr Neil Gardner, Dianna Blake-Bennett, Joey Issa, M.A. Stewart-Hinchcliffe, Chris Williams, Senator Janice S. Allen, Peter Melhado, Sheila Benjamin, Gary ‘Butch’ Hendrickson and Thalia Lynn.

Theatre practitioner, educator and broadcaster, Fae Ellington, goes theatrical in ‘Put Fun and Joke Aside’ when she says, “In the 60 years of Independence, theatre has played a vital role that could not be done by any other sector. It has clearly represented the best of Jamaica on so many levels. Theatre is an industry, a business and a marketing tool for Brand Jamaica.”

And Brand Jamaica’s ability to rise from the ashes and rebuild is espoused by Christopher Zacca.

“Resilience is the ability to see beyond the now and to have hope that the future is brighter. Psychologists have suggested that there are some common qualities that are evident in resilient people – competence, confidence, connection, character, contribution, coping and control. I see all of those in the people of Jamaica. We can do anything we decide to and develop the competence, wit or drive,” the president and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited writes in ‘Resilience is in our DNA’.

“And who best represents that strong, fearless and strong-willed Jamaican spirit than Bob Marley, who brought two fierce political rivals together at a pivotal moment in Jamaica’s political history; and Usain Bolt, who captured the imagination of the world with never-before-seen lightning speed?” Joey Issa, founder of the Cool Group of Companies, asks.

While there is a heavy emphasis on individual achievements, the contributions of some established institutions, such as Flow, NCB, The Mico University College, and Supreme Ventures Limited, are also accentuated.

“As Jamaica’s longest-serving full-service communications and entertainment provider, Flow has been a proud and steadfast partner in our country’s development for more than 150 years. During that time, we have remained at the forefront of keeping Jamaicans connected to the world and one another,” the telecoms giant says.

“The NCB story is homage to the customers and employees, who have been the most important part of the journey, and the Jamaican spirit behind the organisation’s mission … And as we continue to strive for greatness as a country, NCB is here for it. Rooted in resilience and driven by a passion for excellence, remaining boldly committed to fulfilling the purpose of empowering people. Unlocking dreams. Building communities,” declares the banking institution.

The Mico University College, one of the oldest teacher-training institutions in the Western Hemisphere, and certainly the oldest in the region, is “self-transforming” to remain “relevant”, “responsive” and “inclusive”. By its very nature it is supporting national development, “researching and igniting change” and still “producing outstanding graduates”.

And though it is nowhere near the age of Flow, NCB and The Mico, Supreme Ventures Limited is “interwoven into the very fabric of Jamaica” and “will forever be grateful to this wonderful nation for being the fertile soil of our growth and the rock upon which we have built a legacy that will remain unmatched and unwavering for years to come”.

In addition to rare archival photos in which watershed and unforgettable moments are frozen in time, the attractively designed Best of Jamaica is replete with reproductions of newspaper pages, in both black and white, and full colour.

They highlight the stories of some of Jamaica’s proudest, historic and memorable moments in politics, football, athletics, boxing, music, beauty contests, Spelling Bee, Independence celebrations, presidential and royal visits, women’s achievement, et cetera.

To have these reproduced pages and photos compiled in one publication is the pièce de rësistance of the project, which serves to complement the engaging commentaries.

If there was ever a book that makes you feel extremely proud to be Jamaican, it is the Best of Jamaica – a must-have on your coffee table.

- Paul H. Williams