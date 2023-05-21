Church Happenings

Windrush 75 National Church Service

When: Wednesday, May 24

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: Kingston Parish Church, South Parade, Kingston.

Members of the public are invited to attend the service and are encouraged to arrive at the church service by 9:30 a.m. The national church service will be live streamed on the National Library of Jamaica’s Youtube page, and the Kingston Parish Church’s Facebook page.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

------

Encounter Ministries International presents Children’s Convention 2023

When: May 28

Where: Police Officers Club, 34 Hope Road, Kingston

Speaker: Elder Winston Rowe from Bethel United Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic

Time: 9 a.m.

-------

Emmanuel Apostolic Ministry presents Children’s Convention 2023

When: May 19-21

Time: 6:30 p.m and 9:30 p.m on Sunday.