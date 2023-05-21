Sun | May 21, 2023

Church Happenings

Published:Sunday | May 21, 2023 | 1:39 AM

Windrush 75 National Church Service

When: Wednesday, May 24

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: Kingston Parish Church, South Parade, Kingston.

Members of the public are invited to attend the service and are encouraged to arrive at the church service by 9:30 a.m. The national church service will be live streamed on the National Library of Jamaica’s Youtube page, and the Kingston Parish Church’s Facebook page.

------

Encounter Ministries International presents Children’s Convention 2023

When: May 28

Where: Police Officers Club, 34 Hope Road, Kingston

Speaker: Elder Winston Rowe from Bethel United Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic

Time: 9 a.m.

-------

Emmanuel Apostolic Ministry presents Children’s Convention 2023

When: May 19-21

Time: 6:30 p.m and 9:30 p.m on Sunday.