Church Happenings
Windrush 75 National Church Service
When: Wednesday, May 24
Time: 10 a.m.
Where: Kingston Parish Church, South Parade, Kingston.
Members of the public are invited to attend the service and are encouraged to arrive at the church service by 9:30 a.m. The national church service will be live streamed on the National Library of Jamaica’s Youtube page, and the Kingston Parish Church’s Facebook page.
------
Encounter Ministries International presents Children’s Convention 2023
When: May 28
Where: Police Officers Club, 34 Hope Road, Kingston
Speaker: Elder Winston Rowe from Bethel United Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic
Time: 9 a.m.
-------
Emmanuel Apostolic Ministry presents Children’s Convention 2023
When: May 19-21
Time: 6:30 p.m and 9:30 p.m on Sunday.