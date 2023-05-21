Grace Ade-Gold | Crushing the dragon and witches attacking the nation

JUST BEFORE knowing that the article I had sent to The Gleaner, titled ‘The danger of wearing snake, tiger and leopard prints’, was published, I was working on my laptop between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m on that very Sunday. I saw a dragon with many legs like an octopus in the air in front of me, sticking out its tongue and jeering at me in the most hateful way, similar to how someone who hates another would jeer ”… laa, laa, laa…bla, bla, bla”, repeatedly.

I prayed against it and saw a hand from heaven with a rod. It stabbed the dragon’s long mouth and pierced it. A padlock was also released and locked its mouth. Asking God, ‘Why is the dragon here?’, I then saw a lady with a crushed newspaper in her hand and with the other hand wiping a table. Then I heard, “Let the market women read it, let everybody read it”. The Spirit of the Lord then said to me that it’s because of my article. The dragon saw it and was upset. That was how I Googled it and saw that it was published. I gave glory to God and vehemently prayed against the dragon, and that God would use the article to set His people free.

After that, I went to sleep. When I woke up and went to the bathroom at about 6 a.m., I saw a witch staring at me. Immediately, I called God to destroy her and saw an axe from heaven come forth and cut off her face. The book of Jeremiah 51:20 -23 says:

20 “Thou art my battle axe and weapons of war: for with thee will I break in pieces the nations, and with thee will I destroy kingdoms;

21 And with thee will I break in pieces the horse and his rider; and with thee will I break in pieces the chariot and his rider;

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

22 With thee also will I break in pieces man and woman; and with thee will I break in pieces old and young; and with thee will I break in pieces the young man and the maid;

23 I will also break in pieces with thee the shepherd and his flock; and with thee will I break in pieces the husbandman and his yoke of oxen; and with thee will I break in pieces captains and rulers.

I realised that whenever God gives me an assignment against powers of darkness, there is always confrontation. It shows that the assignment is effectively breaking the powers of evil, fulfilling the purpose of God.

When God sent me to gather intercessors and pray against COVID-19 before it reached Jamaica (unknown to me what was coming) and I did, there came a huge dragon to fight me from the sea. I saw the waves of the sea around it, but spiritual warfare prayers weakened its power and it could not return. Then, God sent a man of God from the USA to call and tell me that it was the red dragon, but I must not worry, it is conquered – Revelation 12; Jeremiah 33:3.

When He led me to speak against witchcraft in the land, a territorial witch came with a falling angel to attack me, but the Lion of the Tribe of Judah showed up and devoured them instantly. This was prophesied many years ago in the book – The Treasure Hunters: Overcomers Hunting for Revival (page 182). God actually led me to read it and He told me the name of the witch.

When He led me to speak against the astrologers. I saw a woman in yoga posture astral-projected to me in the air. I rebuked her in the name of Jesus Christ and she vanished. Others are Luciferians who wanted to feed me in my sleep and even while I was awake, but God revealed it and spoke to me before they came, and the list goes on. “No weapon that is formed against me shall prosper”! – Isaiah 54:17.

Demonic problems are prevalent, lashing at victims, affecting their lives secretly, destroying them or perhaps passively waiting for a time to cause mayhem in the lives of the people, e.g. convulsion, fainting spells, accidents, sicknesses, near-death experiences, etc. They are to be destroyed in the mighty name of Jesus Christ – the name that is above every other name in heaven and on earth and through which the people can be set free. Pray, pray, pray and you shall crash the programme of the devil – Ephesians 6:10-18.

- Bishop Grace Ade-Gold is the founder and bishop of Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries. You may contact her at graceadegold@gmail.com