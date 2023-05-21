A House on a Hill
Fr Donald Chambers
Tribute to five Catholic religious women leaders in secondary-school education in Jamaica.
There is a house,
a house on a hill.
There is a house on a hill,
a house encompassing several radiantly lit rooms.
There is a house on a hill,
each lit room represents faith in action.
There is a house on a hill,
with a light switch activating faith,
the faith of Jamaicans,
Jamaican women leaders,
Jamaican Catholic women leaders,
Jamaican Catholic religious women leaders,
in secondary education.
There is a house on a hill,
every room brilliantly glows,
with faith in action of stalwart women,
Sr Bernadette Little, Convent of Mercy, Alpha (1924-2014),
Sr Mary Paschal Figueroa, St Catherine High (1918-2020),
Sr Mary Stephanie Grey, Holy Childhood High (1930-2008)
Sr Angella Harris, Mount Alvernia High and Immaculate Conception High (1957-2020),
and now, Sr Maureen Clare, Immaculate Conception High (1935-2023).
There is a house on a hill,
the light switch of these women flicked off,
but the house still glows on the Jamaican education landscape.
There is a house on a hill,
the light of faith
lit the conscience, minds, and hearts of generations,
generations of vulnerable, volatile, and
women leaders.
There is a house on a hill,
still glowing,
because this house
built on a Catholic ethos of education,
faith, service to the community,
the whole person,
the preferential option - the poor.
There is a house on a hill,
light switches turned off,
but the house still glows,
with the light of the offspring of faith.
There is a house on a hill,
lighting the education landscape.
We celebrate this house on a hill,
less we forget,
forget the light of faith
that lit,
lit this house on a hill.
“To be ignorant of what occurred before you were born is to remain always a child. For what is the worth of human life, unless it is woven into the life of our ancestors by the records of history” – Cicero.