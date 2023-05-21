Sun | May 21, 2023

NWC announces prohibition order to limit water usage

Published:Sunday | May 21, 2023 | 10:01 AM
Under the order, it is now a prosecutable offence to either waste water or to use excessive amounts of the commodity for non-essential purposes.  - File photo

The National Water Commission (NWC) is implementing a prohibition order to prevent the use of potable water for non-essential purposes, effective May 26.

In a notice published on Sunday, the NWC said more stringent water conservation measures must now be observed due to a shortage of water resulting from the drought affecting sections of Jamaica.

The order bans persons in all areas of the island supplied by drought-affected systems from:

  • Watering of gardens, lawns, grounds and farms
  • Refilling of tanks, ponds, or swimming pools and/or for use other than normal domestic services
  • Washing of vehicles by the use of a hose
  • Watering or washing roadways, pavements, paths, garages
  • Any purpose which may require the use of a considerable or excessive quantity of water.

Under the order, it is now a prosecutable offence to either waste water or to use excessive amounts of the commodity for non-essential purposes. 

Persons who breach the order could be fined or imprisoned for up to 30 days.

