NWC announces prohibition order to limit water usage

The National Water Commission (NWC) is implementing a prohibition order to prevent the use of potable water for non-essential purposes, effective May 26.

In a notice published on Sunday, the NWC said more stringent water conservation measures must now be observed due to a shortage of water resulting from the drought affecting sections of Jamaica.

The order bans persons in all areas of the island supplied by drought-affected systems from:

Watering of gardens, lawns, grounds and farms

Refilling of tanks, ponds, or swimming pools and/or for use other than normal domestic services

Washing of vehicles by the use of a hose

Watering or washing roadways, pavements, paths, garages

Any purpose which may require the use of a considerable or excessive quantity of water.

Under the order, it is now a prosecutable offence to either waste water or to use excessive amounts of the commodity for non-essential purposes.

Persons who breach the order could be fined or imprisoned for up to 30 days.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.