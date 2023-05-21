NWC announces prohibition order to limit water usage
The National Water Commission (NWC) is implementing a prohibition order to prevent the use of potable water for non-essential purposes, effective May 26.
In a notice published on Sunday, the NWC said more stringent water conservation measures must now be observed due to a shortage of water resulting from the drought affecting sections of Jamaica.
The order bans persons in all areas of the island supplied by drought-affected systems from:
- Watering of gardens, lawns, grounds and farms
- Refilling of tanks, ponds, or swimming pools and/or for use other than normal domestic services
- Washing of vehicles by the use of a hose
- Watering or washing roadways, pavements, paths, garages
- Any purpose which may require the use of a considerable or excessive quantity of water.
Under the order, it is now a prosecutable offence to either waste water or to use excessive amounts of the commodity for non-essential purposes.
Persons who breach the order could be fined or imprisoned for up to 30 days.
