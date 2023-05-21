Update | Second person dies following shooting in downtown MoBay

A second person has succumbed to injuries received during Saturday's gun attack on a taxi in downtown Montego Bay, St James.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Lyande Gooden.

The taxi driver, 31-year-old Romone McFarlane, had been pronounced dead on arrival at hospital on Saturday.

It is reported that about 3:30 p.m, the driver of a Toyota Probox motor car and a male passenger were travelling along Harbour Street when they were ambushed at the Union Street intersection by armed men in another car.

The gunmen opened fire hitting both the driver and the passenger.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The attack took place despite the parish being under a state of public emergency since Tuesday.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.