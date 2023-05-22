$41 million rehabilitation for Danks to Crofts Hill roadway in Clarendon

The National Works Agency (NWA) is undertaking a $41-million rehabilitation project along the Danks to Crofts Hill roadway in Clarendon.

The project, which commenced recently, will see sections of the 14 kilometres stretch being treated for drainage improvement works and an improved surface.

The road from Danks to Crofts Hill is part of the corridor that links several areas of Southern Jamaica to the North Coast.

It takes traffic from the direction of May Pen through communities such as Chapelton and Frankfield, Clarendon as well as Alexandria and Browns Town, St Ann.

NWA Manager of Communication and Customer Services Stephen Shaw says that the two-month project will include site clearance, drain cleaning, and drainage construction activities.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He says that there will also be the construction of kerbs and channels, the removal of soft spots, and an improved base followed by asphaltic concrete works.

Some sections of the corridor will also be patched.

The project is being undertaken at a cost of just over $41 million dollars.

During the course of the works, the NWA is asking motorists to proceed with caution and to observe the instructions of posted warning signs.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.