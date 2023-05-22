Bail extended for 24 accused in Seprod fraud case; one remanded

Twenty-four of the 25 men charged in connection with the approximately $160 million fraud at Seprod had their bail extended today.

They are to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on May 31.

The accused men whose bail is extended are to return for conditions to be attached to their $400,000 bail.

While the lone accused, Jason Grant, who was remanded, is to return for a bail application on the said date.

Today when the accused made their first appearance, Parish Judge Leighton Morris was informed that the case file was incomplete.

The court was also informed that a statement and document from the Communication Forensic Cybercrimes Department of the Jamaica Constabulary Force is outstanding.

The judge ordered that disclosure is to be made to the defence once the file is complete.

In the meantime, a September 25 date was set for the matter to be mentioned.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, during a press conference last month, reported that the alleged fraud was masterminded by two information technology employees who manipulated the company's systems to facilitate unauthorised payments to at least 23 other employees.

The multi-million dollar scheme is believed to have started in October 2021, days after the company's Newport West warehouse and offices were gutted by fire and resulted in losses estimated at more than $1 billion.

- Tanesha Mundle

