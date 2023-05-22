D-day for JACRA report to Integrity Commission

Today marks the new deadline for Peter Thompson, director general of the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA), to complete a report requested by the Integrity Commission (IC) on the employment status of Wayne Hunter at the agency.

The original deadline for the report had been May 12 at 2 p.m., but Thompson was granted a 10-day extension by the IC.

Kevon Stephenson, director of investigation at the Integrity Commission, has directed Thompson to submit to the commission a written statement concerning its investigation, to determine whether any public officer/official has contravened the law, and whether recommendations ought to be made and to state, in particular, the following:

• The nature and extent of his (Thompson’s) involvement with the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority and advising that his statement should include:

• The date on which he became associated/affiliated with JACRA;

• The post(s)he holds at JACRA and the tenure of each post; and

• Details of the job function, roles and responsibilities of each post.

Stephenson further directed Thompson to provide the following information:

Whether a person by the name of Wayne Hunter is/was employed to JACRA, and instructs that in the event his response is in the affirmative, to provide the following:

• The date on which Mr Hunter became employed to JACRA;

• The post(s) held by Mr Hunter at JACRA;

• Details of the job function, roles and responsibilities of each post;

• Whether Mr Hunter, in his capacity at JACRA, may duly terminate employment of any staff member;

• Whether you (Thompson) are aware of Mr Hunter being affiliated and/or associated with any person and/or company to whim contract(s) was/were awarded by JACRA.

In addition, the IC wants Thompson to provide documentary evidence, where possible, to substantiate his assertions/responses. This is in regard to whether any conflict-of- interest declaration was made to JACRA in relation to the award of contract(s) for the renovation of the JACRA office.

In the event his response is in the affirmative to any of the above, Thompson is directed to provide the following:

• The name(s) and title(s) of the person(s) who made a disclosure in the abovementioned regard;

• The nature and extent of the conflict of interest disclosed and/or identified;

• The mode in which the disclosure was made;

• The date(s) on which the disclosure was/were made;

• Whether the persons identified above were involved in the procurement process after disclosure was made.

Thompson has also been asked to provide documentary evidence to substantiate his responses as to whether JACRA has, or had, a procurement committee which is/was charged with the responsibility of procuring goods and/or services on behalf of JACRA. In the event your (Thompson’s) response is in the affirmative, kindly provide the following:

• The name(s) and title(s) of the person(s) who sit/sat on the referenced committee and their respective roles;

• The period in which the committee existed; and

• The current status of the committee.

When contacted by The Gleaner last week, Thompson acknowledged that the IC requested a report from him.