Drug rehab, and counselling ordered for British man sentenced for cocaine

WESTERN BUREAU:

The St James Parish Court has ordered that a British national, who pleaded guilty to several cocaine-related charges on Friday, undergo drug rehabilitation and counselling while he serves his 10-month prison sentence here in Jamaica.

Presiding parish judge Sasha-Marie Ashley made the order in relation to Luke Bradly, a 37-year-old construction director of Birmingham, England, who pleaded guilty to possession, dealing, and attempting to export 11 pounds of cocaine.

The ruling was made after Bradly’s attorney Shelly-Ann Hyman told Judge Ashley that Bradly had become a drug addict in the aftermath of the deaths of his father and son.

“He had indicated that the deaths of his father and son had a negative impact on him, and he admitted to being an addict. We are asking for leniency and understanding because it is difficult to deal with turmoil, and it is unfortunate that this downward spiral would have led him here,” said Hyman.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In response, Judge Ashley sympathised with Bradly’s situation but nonetheless sentenced him to serve 10 months in prison.

“It is sad that you are in this situation, and I imagine the loss of a loved one is a pain that never leaves us. But as challenging as the circumstances may be, you have to face the music, and it is unfortunate that you did not seek another kind of help,” said Ashley. “I am going to put a recommendation that while you are incarcerated, you are to receive drug rehabilitation and counselling.”

In addition to the sentence of 10 months, Bradly was also ordered to pay a fine of $500,000 or spend six months in prison for possession of cocaine, and $1 million or six months for attempting to export cocaine, with the terms of imprisonment to run consecutively if the fines are not paid. He was admonished and discharged for dealing cocaine.

The facts are that on May 6, Bradly checked in at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James to board a flight to Birmingham, England. During a routine security screening, his luggage was searched and 11 pounds of a white substance resembling cocaine were found.

Bradly was arrested on the same day as fellow British nationals Loran Bartley, a 59-year-old retired nurse, and Burthland Hodges, 49, also of Birmingham addresses. Bartley was similarly sentenced on Friday to 10 months in prison and a total fine of $1.5 million, while Hodges was remanded until June 16, when his bail application, which began on Friday, will continue.

The three men are among several British nationals who have been arrested and charged in recent weeks in relation to attempts to smuggle cocaine through Jamaica’s ports, with several having been held at the Sangster International Airport. The cocaine which has been seized to date has been estimated to value approximately $100 million.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com