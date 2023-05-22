Fearing Florida

In the wake of the newly passed anti-immigration law in Florida, United States, reports coming from Jamaicans there are of a state of nervousness within these communities.

Immigration attorney Michelle Fanger told The Gleaner that, recently, a bus carrying hotel workers, including Jamaicans, in Panama City was stopped and some people were issued dates to appear in immigration courts.

“They were not detained, but were processed and given immigration court dates at which their status will be determined,” she said.

Fanger said that “everybody is nervous”.

She said people are staying off the job in construction, hotels, in the agricultural sector and in hospitals.

According to her, while the real impact is not now being felt, with the law set to take effect on July 1, many in the Jamaican communities are contemplating relocating to other states that are more immigrant friendly.

“In the weeks to come, we will begin to see a clearer picture of how people are reacting to the new law.

AFFECTING COMMUNITY

Former Broward County commissioner, Dale Holness, said that while the law has not gone into effect just yet, it is having an effect on the communities across Florida.

“People are afraid of being in Florida,” he said.

Holness said that while you cannot quantify the effect on Jamaican-own businesses at this time, there are effects given that some truck drivers have begun boycotting the state.

This, he said, will lead to a lack of supplies that will impact Jamaican-own businesses. He pointed out that the hospitality industry, construction, hospitals and the agricultural sector are beginning to see people staying off the job.

Reports on social media are that several truckers have begun boycotting the state of Florida in light of the passage of the anti-immigration law resulting in goods not getting to some supermarkets.

The recent passage of the anti-immigration law along with other laws by the Florida State legislature has prompted travel advisories against the state by at least two advocacy groups.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) issued a travel advisory last Wednesday, citing the recent passage of the anti-immigration law which, among other provisions, requires large employers to verify worker citizenships.

Lester Hinds