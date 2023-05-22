FirstRock Foundation and BossMom Network donate house to mother of three

FirstRock Foundation, a non-profit organisation, recently teamed up with BossMom Network to donate a new house to a mother of three girls, Olivea Ryan, in Kitson Town, St. Catherine.

The BossMom Network’s charity arm, BossMom Builds, since the beginning of the pandemic three years ago, donating six houses and assisting over 130 mothers-in-need.

“We believe in the power of collective action to create positive change in our communities, and this home donation is a testament to that belief,” said FirstRock director, Pauline Reid.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the new home was built in Kitson Town, St. Catherine, and presented to Olivea Ryan and her young daughters. The family expressed gratitude as they received a fully furnished home, with living and bedroom furniture, bedding, dining table, kitchen utensils, food items, baby supplies, a playpen, and school supplies for the children.

“Words cannot express the joy and happiness that I feel. This is a dream come true for me and my children. I am grateful to the BossMom Network, FirstRock Foundation, Ford, and all the donors who made this possible. I no longer have to worry about living in a cramped and rundown space. With the new home, I can now focus on creating a home-based business that allows me to care for my children while earning an income,” said Ryan.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

This is the second time that the FirstRock Foundation has partnered with the BossMom Network, bringing together some of the ‘Mom’ team members who volunteered to build. The build mission was also supported by the motor company Ford and supplemented with donations from GraceKennedy and members of the BossMom community.

BossMom Network Principal Michelle Gordon said, “The First Rock Foundation has proven to be an invaluable partner in our mission to support mothers in need. When I reached out to them for support this year, they did not hesitate to say yes,” she said.