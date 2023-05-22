Int’l cybersecurity experts highlight defence-hardening strategies for local businesses

The Legacy Suite at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston was last Wednesday transformed into ‘Cybersecurity Central’ with experts from Unified Technologies (UT) and Red Hat joining forces for an informative discussion around the ever-evolving cyber ecosystem and the importance of taking a holistic approach to protecting online assets.

Red Hat is considered one of the world’s leading providers of enterprise open source solutions, while Unified Technologies creates and delivers integrated security solutions to meet the business needs of its customers.

Rob Eyers, UT’s senior vice president of business development, and Sandra Forero, Red Hat’s product manager, were joined by Jesus Tabares, a Red Hat solutions architect via teleconferencing and the three outlined the ways in which businesses could harden their defences, with automation, a key component of their strategy, as well as:

• Limiting expenses while adding functionality

• Verifying the implementation of cyber controls and processes

• Remaining agile, responsive, and robust

The aim was to highlight ways in which UT-Jamaica can help its clients take their information technology infrastructure, systems and processes to the next level. They stressed that with more daily business and personal activities taking place online and breaches all too common, it was important to leverage the most reliable tools available.

“That’s where Red Hat comes in, as their infrastructure, automation and management and container platforms are leading the industry along the cutting edge, and UT is proud to partner with them,” account manager Angella Johnson told The Gleaner. “UT is a solutions and service provider committed to delivering the most secure, reliable, and flexible IT Infrastructure and to boosting our customers’ competitiveness. We work within vertical markets that include financial services, professional services, healthcare, hospitality and government, and our team is known for developing best-of-breed Hybrid IT solutions from industry leaders such, as Red Hat, HPE, Cisco, VMWare, Citrix, Palo Alto, Aruba Networks, Fortinet, Veeam, Rubrik, Exagrid, and others.”

She further explained that, in addition to helping organisations stay ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape, UT works to address myriad pain points, from reducing costly downtime to managing datasets that get larger and more complex every day. The company recently helped:

• develop the world’s most technologically advanced luxury hotel, exceeding the expectations of the savviest guests

• launch a reliable fibre channel network to facilitate remote learning for an elite multi-campus school

• provide a growing chain of healthcare facilities with a fully reliable, secure, and highly available network with the potential to scale up.

Headquartered in Miami, UT has global reach and local expert support, with its Jamaica office in Kingston and also serves Barbados, The Bahamas, Bermuda, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and The Cayman Islands.

christopher.serju@gleanerjm.com