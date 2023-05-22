Majority of ministers retain portfolios in reshuffled Cabinet

Prime Minister Andrew Holness today announced the highly anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, however, the majority of the ministers retain their portfolios.

The new changes include reducing the number of ministries by subsuming some of the portfolios to create two new ministries.

There is now a Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, which will be run by Floyd Green.

There is also the new Science, Energy and Transport Ministry, which will be headed by Daryl Vaz, with JC Hutchinson as state minister.

Newly appointed Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon will now be Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Skills and Digital Transformation.

Audley Shaw, who was the Minister of Transport and Mining, is out of the Cabinet.

Karl Samuda, the Minister of Labour and Social Security, resigned today. Pearnel Charles Jr will take over that ministry, with Norman Dunn as the state minister.

Other changes include the shifting of some state ministers. Zavia Mayne has be sent to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn is now state minister in the Ministry of National Security. Marsh Smith is now assigned to the Ministry of Education and Youth. And Alando Terrelonge has been moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

See full Cabinet Below

THE CABINET

Office of the Cabinet

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

Robert Nesta Morgan - Minister without Portfolio

Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon - Minister without Portfolio

Homer Davis – Minister of State

Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

Everald Warmington – Minister without Portfolio

Matthew Samuda – Minister without Portfolio

Ministry of National Security

Dr Horace Chang

Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn - Minister of State

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining

Floyd Green

Franklin Witter - Minister of State

Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

Olivia Grange

Ministry of Education and Youth

Fayval Williams

Marsha Smith – Minister of State

Ministry of Finance and the Public Service

Dr Nigel Clarke

Zavia Mayne - Minister of State

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

Kamina Johnson Smith

Alando Terrelonge - Minister of State

Ministry of Health and Wellness

Dr Christopher Tufton

Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce

Aubyn Hill

Ministry of Justice

Delroy Chuck

Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs

Marlene Malahoo Forte

Ministry of Local Government and Community Development

Desmond McKenzie

Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport

Daryl Vaz

William J.C. Hutchinson – Minister of State

Ministry of Tourism

Edmund Bartlett

Ministry of Labour and Social Security

Pearnel Charles Jr.

Norman Dunn – Minister of State

