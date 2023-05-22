Mon | May 22, 2023

Majority of ministers retain portfolios in reshuffled Cabinet

Published:Monday | May 22, 2023 | 7:40 PM
Pearnel Charles Jr, the new Minister of Labour and Social Security.
Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon will now be Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Skills and Digital Transformation. 
Floyd Green will run the new Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.
Daryl Vaz is now Minister of Science, Energy and Transport
Prime Minister Andrew Holness today announced the highly anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, however, the majority of the ministers retain their portfolios.

The new changes include reducing the number of ministries by subsuming some of the portfolios to create two new ministries.

There is now a Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, which will be run by Floyd Green.

There is also the new Science, Energy and Transport Ministry, which will be headed by Daryl Vaz, with JC Hutchinson as state minister.

Newly appointed Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon will now be Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Skills and Digital Transformation. 

Audley Shaw, who was the Minister of Transport and Mining, is out of the Cabinet.

Karl Samuda, the Minister of Labour and Social Security, resigned today. Pearnel Charles Jr will take over that ministry, with Norman Dunn as the state minister.

Other changes include the shifting of some state ministers. Zavia Mayne has be sent to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn is now state minister in the Ministry of National Security. Marsh Smith is now assigned to the Ministry of Education and Youth. And Alando Terrelonge has been moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. 

See full Cabinet Below

THE CABINET

  • Office of the Cabinet

         Prime Minister Andrew Holness

 

  • Office of the Prime Minister

          Prime Minister Andrew Holness

          Robert Nesta Morgan - Minister without Portfolio

          Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon - Minister without Portfolio

          Homer Davis – Minister of State

 

  • Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation

           Prime Minister Andrew Holness

           Everald Warmington – Minister without Portfolio

           Matthew Samuda – Minister without Portfolio

 

  • Ministry of National Security

          Dr Horace Chang

          Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn - Minister of State

 

  • Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining

          Floyd Green

          Franklin Witter - Minister of State

 

  • Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

          Olivia Grange

 

  • Ministry of Education and Youth

          Fayval Williams

          Marsha Smith – Minister of State

 

  • Ministry of Finance and the Public Service

          Dr Nigel Clarke

          Zavia Mayne - Minister of State

 

  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

           Kamina Johnson Smith

           Alando Terrelonge - Minister of State

 

  • Ministry of Health and Wellness

          Dr Christopher Tufton

 

  • Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce

          Aubyn Hill

 

  • Ministry of Justice

          Delroy Chuck

 

  • Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs

          Marlene Malahoo Forte

 

  • Ministry of Local Government and Community Development

          Desmond McKenzie

 

  • Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport

          Daryl Vaz

          William J.C. Hutchinson – Minister of State

 

  • Ministry of Tourism

          Edmund Bartlett

 

  • Ministry of Labour and Social Security

          Pearnel Charles Jr.

          Norman Dunn – Minister of State

