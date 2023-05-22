Majority of ministers retain portfolios in reshuffled Cabinet
Prime Minister Andrew Holness today announced the highly anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, however, the majority of the ministers retain their portfolios.
The new changes include reducing the number of ministries by subsuming some of the portfolios to create two new ministries.
There is now a Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, which will be run by Floyd Green.
There is also the new Science, Energy and Transport Ministry, which will be headed by Daryl Vaz, with JC Hutchinson as state minister.
Newly appointed Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon will now be Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Skills and Digital Transformation.
Audley Shaw, who was the Minister of Transport and Mining, is out of the Cabinet.
Karl Samuda, the Minister of Labour and Social Security, resigned today. Pearnel Charles Jr will take over that ministry, with Norman Dunn as the state minister.
Other changes include the shifting of some state ministers. Zavia Mayne has be sent to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn is now state minister in the Ministry of National Security. Marsh Smith is now assigned to the Ministry of Education and Youth. And Alando Terrelonge has been moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.
See full Cabinet Below
THE CABINET
- Office of the Cabinet
Prime Minister Andrew Holness
- Office of the Prime Minister
Prime Minister Andrew Holness
Robert Nesta Morgan - Minister without Portfolio
Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon - Minister without Portfolio
Homer Davis – Minister of State
- Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation
Prime Minister Andrew Holness
Everald Warmington – Minister without Portfolio
Matthew Samuda – Minister without Portfolio
- Ministry of National Security
Dr Horace Chang
Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn - Minister of State
- Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining
Floyd Green
Franklin Witter - Minister of State
- Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport
Olivia Grange
- Ministry of Education and Youth
Fayval Williams
Marsha Smith – Minister of State
- Ministry of Finance and the Public Service
Dr Nigel Clarke
Zavia Mayne - Minister of State
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade
Kamina Johnson Smith
Alando Terrelonge - Minister of State
- Ministry of Health and Wellness
Dr Christopher Tufton
- Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce
Aubyn Hill
- Ministry of Justice
Delroy Chuck
- Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs
Marlene Malahoo Forte
- Ministry of Local Government and Community Development
Desmond McKenzie
- Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport
Daryl Vaz
William J.C. Hutchinson – Minister of State
- Ministry of Tourism
Edmund Bartlett
- Ministry of Labour and Social Security
Pearnel Charles Jr.
Norman Dunn – Minister of State
