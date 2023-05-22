Returning residents urged to utilise Jamaica Business Gateway

Returning residents who are interested in starting a business are being encouraged to utilise the recently launched Jamaica Business Gateway for assistance.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Aubyn Hill, who gave the advice, said the electronic platform will assist persons to overcome obstacles associated with business development.

“Please go to the Jamaica Business Gateway or come to the Ministry. We have 20 agencies that will help you to get settled. The Jamaica 'Business Ministry' is here to help you,” he said.

Hill was responding to questions from members of the public during the LOVE 101 radio segment, 'Good Morning Minister' on May 17.

Hill said the platform is one of the mechanisms being used to facilitate ease of starting a business, providing entities with the information and resources needed.

Through the platform, persons can register local and overseas companies, individuals and firms that are carrying on business in Jamaica; acquire a Clearance Letter which is a prerequisite for obtaining a Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC); acquire the TCC, Tax Registration Number (TRN) and a General Consumption Tax (GCT) certificate.

For more information about the platform, visit www.jamaicabusinessgateway.com.

