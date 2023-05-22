Sniper Prophet forms political party

Self-styled preacher Dr Jahamar Watson has announced the formation of the One People One Nation (OPON) Party to contest the next general election, constitutionally due in 2025.

Known to most as the Sniper Prophet, behind claims of his ability to accurately foretell the future, Dr Watson is depending on the Christian community for support to challenge Jamaica's two major political parties.

However, his immediate priority is to make up the 500 members needed to register his political party with the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ).

“I have formed a new party that is called ONE PEOPLE ONE NATION (OPON). Our mission is to build together for a better Jamaica, the fight for freedom, equality, accountability, and transparency,” said Watson, who is offering himself as Prime Minister of Jamaica.

“We will be contesting all 63 seats. I believe it is time for a real change.”

He intends to launch OPON on Labour Day, May 23, at 7 Morrison Street in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Watson is aware of the uphill task for third parties in Jamaica.

Although not willing to give a prediction of the outcome of the election, he is promising a better economy, lower crime rate, increased minimum wages, increase in civil servants' salary, free education, among other things.

“We want you to join us as we take back Jamaica out of the hands of the enemy and make God the head of state on this beautiful island,” he told The Gleaner.

- Mark Titus

