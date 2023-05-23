Cache of ammo, illegal gun found at wharf in MoBay

An illegal gun and 30 rounds of ammunition were discovered in a barrel at the Freeport Wharf in Montego Bay, St James on Monday.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

It is reported that about 4 p.m., members of the Jamaica Customs Contraband Enforcement Team and the St James Proactive Investigation Unit, acting on intelligence, carried out an operation at the wharf, where a cardboard barrel was searched.

It was reported that the barrel contained a .380 pistol with two magazines containing thirty.380 rounds.

The contraband was seized.

- Hopeton Bucknor

