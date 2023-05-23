Growth & Jobs | Jamaica leads the region in EV training

THE JPS Foundation has undertaken a stewardship role in the transition to electric transportation as a means of enabling the decarbonisation agenda and reducing barriers to electric vehicle (EV) adoption in Jamaica.

Through a collaboration with the IDB Lab and other entities, the JPS Foundation is leading the development of an e-mobility ecosystem through the ‘eDrive’ Project. The goal of the eDrive Project is to create a sustainable ecosystem, which includes implementing critical elements required to ensure the growth and expansion of Jamaica’s electric mobility and its associated industries.

One far-reaching initiative being implemented by the project is the training of 400 Jamaicans to work with electric vehicles: 200 vehicle technicians and 200 first responders. The JPS Foundation has collaborated with the HEART/NSTA Trust for the execution of the training programme.

Ricardo Case, a member of the eDrive Project steering committee, recently explained, as he spoke at the Rotary Club of St Andrew’s luncheon, that understanding EV maintenance requirements would be quite different from the practiced technician’s current knowledge of conventional drive train maintenance. He noted that an important step in the successful transition to EV sustainability includes fully educating trainers, first responders, and service professionals on new maintenance protocols. “This education will also include new diagnostics and the necessary tools to keep EVs serviced and maintained for maximum uptime,’’ he stated.

The eDrive Project Training Programme made a decisive start with their ‘Train-the-Trainer’ initiative. The 15 ‘Train-the-Trainer’ trainees/participants came out of the Ministry of Education, the Jamaica Defence Forces’ Caribbean Military Academy, and HEART/NSTA Trust. They received intensive training in courses such as electric/hybrid vehicle hazard management, and electric/hybrid vehicle system repair and replacement. Upon successful completion, they earned certification in the field of electric vehicle repair, maintenance, and safety from the Institute of the Motor Industry, the leading professional body for the automotive industry, based in the United Kingdom. They are now tasked with training more than 400 persons across the island in electric vehicle maintenance and emergency response.

The Jamaica Fire Brigade, the Jamaica Automobile Association, REACT, and JAMECO have already begun training members of their organisation under the recently launched Electric/Hybrid Vehicle Hazard Management Training Programme (NVQ-J Level 1) for First Responders.

The training programme for first responders is designed for persons who may encounter accident-damaged or broken-down electric and hybrid vehicles. Participants will be provided with the knowledge and skills to work safely with electric/hybrid vehicles while responding to incidents, including proper handling and towing. Other target groups for training include staff at the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, and tow truck operators.

Kevin Haughton, deputy commissioner of operations at the Jamaica Fire Brigade, said the organisation plans strategically for the future and continues to look at trends in their operational environment and how they are affected during an accident.

“We make the best effort to equip the staff to meet the challenges they face as first responders. Over 60 firefighters from several divisions will be exposed to this electric hybrid vehicle (EHV) training, and I am confident that through this training, many lives will be saved,” Haughton said.

During the period January to December 2022, the Jamaica Fire Brigade responded to 1,248 motor vehicle accidents, which, many times, resulted in severe injury and loss of life. “We want you to take this EHV first-responder training very seriously, as it may be the difference between life and death,” Haughton impressed upon his firefighters during the orientation session for the first cohort of persons participating in the first-responder training.

Training is also being provided for vehicle technicians. The Electric/Hybrid Routine Maintenance Level 2 programme provides training for persons responsible for the routine maintenance of electric and hybrid vehicles, providing them with the requisite skills and knowledge for working safely. Additionally, The Electric/Hybrid System Repair and Replacement Level 3 programme provides technicians interested in repairing vehicles with low and high-voltage technologies with the necessary skills and knowledge to become competent in this area.

These courses are being offered at the following HEART NSTA campuses: Jamaica-German Automotive School; Port Maria VTC, and Southwest TVET – Derrick Rochester Campus.

Through the eDrive comprehensive training programme, a number of micro, small, and medium enterprises and individuals are being upskilled in maintenance and safety related to battery electric vehicle technology.