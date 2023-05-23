Immigration Corner | What should be my children’s priority?

Dear Miss Powell,

I have contacted you and other immigration consultants, and you have all told me that my age is a big factor which prevents me from being the main applicant for migration to Canada. Since it’s too late for me, I want to focus my children’s minds on how to get to live in Canada. Can you please tell me what should be their main priority? What do you think should we be focusing on now? The oldest is in final year of high school, and the last one will be choosing external examination subjects soon. I am thinking that if they study in Canada, they would be on the right path. How much will they need. I know they are excellent students and disciplined, so I hope they can get scholarships and work part-time to help with the expense. I just want them to have a better life, and I will do the best I can for them. I look forward to your guidance.

Concerned Mom

Dear Concerned Mom,

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

I know that you want the best for your family. I know you want your children to have a happy and successful life. I also know that it is your desire to move to Canada. However, have you asked your children about their own desires, dreams and goals? They seem old enough to form their own vision and life goals? What would they like to accomplish? What are their life goals? Are you sure they want to leave? I think your first step is to ask your children where they see themselves in the next 10 years.

After you have listened keenly to their personal goals, then you should be able to assist them to set priorities and establish a plan. Setting priorities from an early age is good. The key is to ensure that we are assisting children to achieve their own dreams, not imposing our dreams on them.

STUDY PERMIT APPLICATION

You mentioned the application to study in Canada. The key is to ensure that you have the resources to assist your children to pursue their dreams. Do you have the resources to allow them to complete high school and/or university in Canada? Many individuals have first studied in Canada at high school, then college or university, as a pathway to applying for permanent residence.

As an international student, expect to pay an average of CDN$25,000 per annum for tuition, books and living expenses. What programme is your child interested in pursuing? What will be their occupation? If your child is attending a four-year university programme, you could be looking at an expenditure of approximately CDN$100,000 for a bachelor’s degree. What would be the cost of a similar programme at a local university? In most cases, a similar programme can be completed in three years in other countries. If so, you need to clearly show Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) why it is more beneficial to study in Canada over your home country.

You are correct that in many cases, a student who maintains high grades can be offered grants and scholarships. Just be careful that it is not a scholarship which requires your child to return home at the completion of studies. Also, a student is authorised to work up to 20 hours per week on a part-time basis during the school term and full-time during holidays. However, you cannot rely on those factors when you are applying for a study permit. The IRCC will need to clearly see that you have, or are likely to have, the resources to cover the expenses for your child’s studies for the entire duration of the programme, without going completely bankrupt. They will not give your child a study permit based on your child’s ability to work part-time to supplement actual savings.

Students should be encouraged to save the extra cash they earn to have ‘settlement funds’, or a launch pad for a better life in Canada. Although proof of settlement funds is not required when applying under the Canadian Experience Class, cultivating a habit of saving from early is a good priority. Plus, it will prepare them to be able to sponsor you in the future, if they wish.

EXPRESS ENTRY POOL

The Express Entry System manages Canada’s economic immigration programmes, such as the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, Federal Skilled Trade, Canadian Experience Class, and some Provincial Nominee Programmes. Most applications for permanent residence all end up in the same pool. So, if your children have a Canadian or international degree, the application process is generally the same.

In several other articles, I have emphasised that the Express Entry System is a numbers game. That means that the goal for each applicant is to maximise his/her scores to be at the top of the list and to receive an invitation to apply for permanent residence. The focus is to have the best possible comprehensive ranking score. Scores are given to each applicant based on age, language ability, education, skill, and work experience, among other factors. A Canadian degree, diploma or certificate, a valid job offer (usually with Labour Market Impact Assessment), and a nomination from a province or territory will increase their chances of being selected.

You may want to focus on sending one child to study in Canada and the other remaining in your home country, if you do not have the resources to send both. The child in Canada will gain points for Canadian studies and work experience, while the one applying from outside Canada could gain extra points for having a sibling who is a citizen or permanent resident. You should also encourage your children to ensure that their speak both English and French eloquently and sit the required language examinations to proof their competence.

Approximately three years after they have established themselves in Canada, earning and paying their taxes, they may be eligible to sponsor you under the parents and grandparents programme.

The above suggestions are just some of the things you could discuss with your children. If they have additional questions, I would be happy to schedule a Zoom meeting to talk with them.

Deidre S. Powell is an immigration lawyer with office in Ottawa, Canada. Send your questions and comments via www.deidrepowell.com. Telephone 613-695-8777. Find her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.