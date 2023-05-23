Man fatally shot in Mount Salem, St James

A man was gunned down along a dirt road in Mount Salem, St James on Monday.

The unidentified man is believed to be in his late 40s.

The body is of a dark complexion, slim built, about 6ft, 2ins long, and sports a low cut hairstyle.

The man was dressed in a white merino and black shorts.

Residents living at Brunswick Lane reported that around 5:30 p.m. they heard loud explosions and called the police.

On arrival, the police stumbled upon the body of the man lying along the dirt road, which borders O'Conner Lane and Brunswick Lane, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sections of the Mount Salem community are under a Zone of Special Operations as well as a curfew to help quell violence.

And St James is one of three parishes under a state of public emergency.

- Hopeton Bucknor

