MoBay residents assured interests will be protected under perimeter road project

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Homer Davis, says the Government will ensure that construction of the US$274.5-million Montego Bay Perimeter Road project is as comfortable as possible for residents.

He gave the assurance while addressing a National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC) stakeholder meeting held in Irwin, St James last Friday.

The meeting was held to give residents of the community and its environs an update on the undertaking.

“To my friends from Irwin, you have me in your corner, and I have heard the questions. As the Minister with responsibility for this [project], part of my [task] is to make sure that the people of St James are satisfied and comfortable with the level of construction that will be taking place,” Davis said.

The project aims to create a safe and reliable alternative route for motorists travelling across and within Montego Bay. It will result in less congestion within the city and the opening of new lands to facilitate structured developments. It is being implemented by NROCC with funding from the Government of Jamaica.

The 14.9-kilometre national development project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

Davis informed citizens that during a recent meeting, which involved all organisations taking part in the road project, the issues of increased traffic, dust nuisance, potential flooding and other issues that could arise during the project were discussed.

He said that an office will be set up by CHEC and NROCC in the community to allow residents to air their concerns regarding the project.

“There will be a liaison person, so community members, if they are affected by excessive noise, if they are affected by blasting, by vibration, there will be an office where you can go and lodge your complaints.”

Meanwhile, the State Minister said that other roads adjacent to the perimeter road will be repaired.

“You can't come off a [bad] road to go on a highway” he said, noting that concerns about Pega Road will be addressed.

Davis assured citizens that their interests will be protected under the road project.

To be included in the scope of works are rehabilitation of Barnett Street and West Green Avenue, a 10.5-kilometre expansion to the Long Hill bypass, and a comprehensive drainage study of Montego Bay.

The meeting also involved a question-and-answer segment.

