Store water for Labour Day activities, NWC tells customers

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that with Labour Day activities taking place today, some customers will need to store water to ensure they have access to the commodity for their projects.

The commission notes that its regulations will remain in place throughout Labour Day, as the current inflows at its facilities do not permit 24-hour supply times.

With this reality, customers must make the necessary preparations to have water available.

The NWC says this is especially applicable for some sections of the Corporate Area that are supplied between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. but which may have projects during the daytime.

With the drought period persisting over the past 2-3 months, the NWC's facilities have experienced significant declines in inflows and storage levels.

Systems such as the Mona Reservoir, the Constant Spring Treatment Plant and other rural systems such as the Logwood facility in Hanover, Queen of Spain Wells in Trelawny along with the Haining and Long Bay systems in Portland are all distributing below 70% of normal capacity.

