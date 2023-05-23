Two charged over St Andrew gun seizure

Two people were arrested and charged on Monday in connection with the recovery of an illegal gun on Burke Lane in St Andrew.

Charged with possession of prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition are 28-year-old Ricardo Gould, otherwise called 'Ricky', and 37-year-old Tiffany Gould, otherwise called 'Trudy', both of Burke Lane.

Their court date is being finalised.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 5:30 a.m., a team, armed with a search warrant, carried out an operation at the home of both accused.

During the search, a room was checked and a clear plastic bag containing a Ruger. 40 pistol with a magazine affixed containing five .40 cartridges was found, according to the police.

Both accused were taken into custody and were later charged.

