Accountant accused of robbery charged

A St Andrew accountant was on Tuesday charged in connection with a robbery committed earlier this month.

He is 30-year-old Kevone Reid of New Gardens district who has been charged with robbery with aggravation.

His court date is being finalised.

The police say the incident happened on the morning of Saturday, May 6.

The Half Way Tree Police report that about 5 a.m., Reid was driving a motorcycle with a pillion who was armed with a firearm.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They reportedly approached a man and robbed him of his motorcycle.

The police say investigations led to the recovery of the man's motorcycle and Reid's arrest on Tuesday, May 23.

He was later charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.