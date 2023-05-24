Billionaire Michael Lee-Chin takes leave of absence from NCB companies

Billionaire businessman Michael Lee-Chin has taken a three-month leave of absence from the NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) to focus on pressing business and personal matters.

A notice posted on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange stated that the leave took immediate effect.

Lee-Chin has also taken time off from the boards of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ) and Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL).

During the period of absence, the Board of NCBFG will be chaired by its lead independent director, Professor Alvin Wint, while the Boards of NCBJ and GHL will continue to be led by their current chairman Patrick Hylton.

