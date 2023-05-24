Charges pending against dancehall veteran following gun seizure

The police say charges are pending against a veteran female dancecall entertainer in relation to the seizure of a gun at her home in Portmore, St Catherine.

The artiste has been in custody since the recovery on Sunday, May 21.

The police report that cops attached to St Catherine South division were on an operation in the Greater Portmore during which a premises was searched.

According to the police, a handgun was discovered hidden among items of clothing.

The female occupant was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of breaches of the Firearms Act.

The police say investigations are ongoing.

