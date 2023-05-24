Fatal crash in Rose Hall, St James

A man was killed and several others injured in a crash in Rose Hall, St James early this morning.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

The collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the vicinity of the Half Moon Hotel and Sugar Mill Road.

A Toyota Noah minibus, a Toyota Mark X and a Subaru motor car were involved in the crash.

All three vehicles were travelling towards Montego Bay.

It is reported that the driver of the Toyota Noah lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road.

It is further reported that the driver of the Subaru swerved to avoid hitting the Toyota Noah and that's when the vehicle was hit by the Toyota Mark X.

A man died on the spot while injured persons were taken to hospital.

The deceased was a passenger in the Toyota Noah.

- Hopeton Bucknor

