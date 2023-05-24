Garbage collector shot and killed, another injured, in Portmore

Two sanitation workers employed to the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) were shot about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday while collecting garbage in Portmore, St Catherine.

One of the men, Satish James, has since succumbed to his injuries while the other has been admitted to hospital in serious condition.

It's reported that the men were in the process of collecting household waste in the Portsmouth area when they were attacked by gunmen who opened fire on them.

They were rushed to hospital where James was pronounced dead on arrival. The other worker was admitted.

Executive director of the NSWMA Audley Gordon has condemned the killing of James.

"I must say that this incident came as a shock to us, because we usually have very good relationships out in the communities," Gordon said. He said he hopes that this is an isolated incident and not the beginning of a trend.

He further stated that every effort will be made to ensure there is no disruption in service as a result of the incident.

- Ruddy Mathison.

