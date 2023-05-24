Holness suggests he will not reinstate his salary increase

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has suggested the roll-back of his salary will remain in place for the rest of his time in office.

On Monday evening Holness announced he would not take the approved 214 per cent salary hike which would have seen his pay jump from $9 million in 2021 to $29 million in April 2024.

In a media release on Wednesday afternoon, Holness noted that a question that has been raised following that announcement is for how long the compensation of the prime minister would be removed from the new salary scale.

“This has broader implications for not only the current holder of the Office of Prime Minister, but previous holders of the office, and possibly future holders. A prime minister with a new mandate could always review the position,” he said.

In the meantime the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has also dismissed suggestions Holness would still receive a hefty salary increase despite rejecting the compensation due to him as prime minister.

"There have been assertions to the effect that while Prime Minister Holness will not take the new salary as Prime Minister, the higher salaries for Cabinet Ministers or combination of Members' of Parliament and Ministers' salaries would be applied," the media release from the OPM said.



It further noted that the Prime Minister of Jamaica does not receive separate compensation as a member of parliament or as a Cabinet minister.



"The prime minister's compensation will therefore remain at its previous level, no new or special allowance will apply, and no retroactive payments will apply to the prime minister's compensation," it continued.

