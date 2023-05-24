Integrity Commission seeks more answers from JACRA

As the Integrity Commission’s investigation continues into the operations of the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA), and specifically the role of Deputy Director General Wayne Hunter, The Gleaner has learnt that the terms of his employment are shrouded in mystery.

Senior JACRA staff members were left flabbergasted by an email from Director General Peter Thompson, dated Friday, May 19, 2023, directing acting research coordinator Tiffany Hedge-Ross; Senior Director for Cocoa, Coconut and Spices Shanika Newman; Senior Director for Coffee Hervin Willis; and acting field advisory coordinator Chevone Aschute that, with immediate effect, they would report directly to the deputy director general, Wayne Hunter.

“It is expected that, going forward, you will prepare and submit your work plan to Mr Hunter and provide him with updates on all the programmes and projects under your portfolio,” Thompson further advises in the memo.

Staff members have expressed concern about the validity of Hunter’s employment, and he is now occupying the posts of director of finance, as well as deputy director general. The latter position is not on the JACRA organisational chart. Additionally, they argue that Hunter is not authorised to act as deputy to Thompson, since this was never discussed nor ratified at the board level.

“There are no minutes to reflect that a decision was had or a decision made,” one source shared with The Gleaner.

The Integrity Commission is also seeking answers as to whether JACRA financials are up to date; but the more pressing issue is who authorised recent renovations at its office at I Willie Henry Drive, downtown Kingston, and the procurement process used.

Director of Investigation at the Integrity Commission Kevon Stephenson has requested detailed information from Thompson on the procurement procedures and methodology utilised by JACRA for the award of contract(s) in relation to the renovation.

He has requested:

• The formal procedures which were administered by JACRA in each instance.

• A chronological timeline of the procedures outlined in each instance.

• The date(s) on which the committee met and deliberated on the subject procurement in each instance.

• The information which was presented to the procurement committee for its review and approval in each instance.

• The name(s) and title(s) of the individual(s) who were present at the deliberations in each instance.

• The basis of the procurement committee’s decision in each instance.

• Copies of the meeting minutes in relation to the award of contract(s) in each instance.

• All correspondence concerning the procurement process utilised in the award of contracts in each instance.

• A copy of committee reports/recommendations to the head of entity, if any, in each instance.

• The justification for the utilisation of the procedures outlined in each instance, where applicable, and any other particulars which may be pertinent to the evaluation of the bids by the procurement committee.