Man convicted for killing his father

A man who stabbed his father to death during a dispute over empty bottles has been convicted of manslaughter.

Dennis Brown Jr was found guilty in a unanimous verdict handed down by a jury in the Home Circuit Court on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7.

Dennis Brown Sr died at hospital in April 2020 after he was stabbed at his home on Oddman Lane in St Andrew by his son who he had accused of stealing empty bottles he was saving.

Residents say Brown Sr, who was a tiler, was saving the bottles for the anticipated slowdown in work due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Because of COVID-19, persons are not allowing anyone in their homes right now so he would save them to sell at a later date. But his son came and took out a portion of them so that's where everything stemmed from," one resident told The Star newspaper at the time.

