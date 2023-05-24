MoBay Mayor calls for Sam Sharpe to be taught in schools

Mayor of Montego Bay, Leeroy Williams, is calling for more Jamaicans to learn about National Hero the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe and for teachings about his life and work to be incorporated into the school curriculum.

Williams said that the legacy of the National Hero, affectionally known as “Daddy Sharpe”, is “much too precious for us to only pay respects twice per year (on Labour Day and in December). The time has come for more focus to be placed on the work and worth of this great Jamaican.

“It is my distinct hope that soon and very soon literature will encapsulate the work of Sam Sharpe and will become part of our education system. This will allow our students from an early age to appreciate what Daddy Sharpe did in winning freedom and liberation for Jamaicans. We already have the teachings of Marcus Garvey; why can't we have the teachings of Sam Sharpe – Sam Sharpe the Baptist or Sam Sharpe the revolutionary?” he asked.

Williams was addressing the annual Labour Day floral tribute for the historical figure in Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay on Tuesday.

Labour Day 2023 marks the 191st anniversary of the National Hero's hanging in the square, named in his honour, for the role he played in the 1831 Christmas Rebellion, which was instrumental in ending slavery in the British West Indies.

He was conferred with the order of National Hero in 1975.

Williams called for the Ministry of Education to “take the necessary steps” to include the teachings of Sam Sharpe in aspects of the school curriculum.

“Let us not wait until a stranger to Jamaica makes the move to get literature about Sam Sharpe in our schools; let us continue to honour our own hero in our country,” he implored.

Williams called for Jamaicans to make a more concerted effort to celebrate Sam Sharpe throughout the year.

- JIS News

