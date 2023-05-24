Portmore teen charged with brother’s murder

The Portmore police have charged a 15-year-old boy for the stabbing death of his brother at their home in Bridgeport.

The teen was arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

A court date for him is being finalised.

The police report that on Saturday, May 20, the brothers were at home when an argument developed between them.

It is being alleged that the 15-year-old stabbed his brother.

He was assisted to hospital, where he died while being treated.

