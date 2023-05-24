Pregnant woman among two killed in Portland

A pregnant woman was among two persons fatally shot in Portland last night.

She has been identified as 28-year-old Shadae Pink of Campbell Avenue in Port Antonio.

The other deceased is 23-year-old Keino James of John Town Road, also in Port Antonio.

The police indicate that a preliminary investigation is suggesting that the pregnant woman was the target of the attack.

It is being theorised that the attack stemmed from a love triangle gone bad.

The Port Antonio police report that about 11 o'clock on Tuesday night, Pink and James were among persons playing a game of domino at Alfred Lane in Portland when a grey Toyota Fielder motor car drove up and a gunman exited the rear of the vehicle, who opened fire.

At the end of the shooting, Pink, who was in an advanced stage of pregnancy, and James were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the Port Antonio Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

- Gareth Davis Snr

