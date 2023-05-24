Salary increase has Martha Brae councillor rethinking plans to step away

Western Bureau:

Dr Pauline Foster-Grant, one of the two People’s National Party (PNP) councillors who earlier this year announced that they would not be seeking re-election to the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, is adamant that despite the recent increase in salaries, she will be sticking to her decision.

Her colleague Philip Service has said, however, that if there is a vacancy, he would be happy to take it.

Service, a three-term councillor in the Martha Brae division, told The Gleaner that while he has made plans for life after politics, the increase in salaries, which could be as high as $5 million annually, was not something he was expecting to see.

“This kind of money was not in my wildest dreams,” remarked Service.

“The party has selected Roydell Hamilton to replace me. If for any reason he decides to throw in the towel, I would not bat an eye in choosing to withdraw my announced decision to quit representational politics.”

While he is ready to step aside, Service said there are several projects that he would have liked to complete before bidding farewell.

“When I came into politics, one of the projects I wanted to deal with was getting land titles for the residents of Zion in my division,” said Service. “One of my disappointments going out is that I never accomplished that goal.”

BREAKING A COMMITMENT

While noting that the increase in salary looks attractive, Foster-Grant, the outgoing councillor for the Ulster Spring division, will not be looking back, saying that to do so would be breaking a commitment she made to her family.

“The money is attractive, but that was never a part of my plans when I decided to run in the Ulster Spring division. I came in with the intention to improve the quality of life for the people,” said Foster-Grant.

“I made a promise to my family that I would serve for two terms. Whatever I achieve during that time would be it.”

Added Foster-Grant: “The increased salary, though attractive, is not something which would cause me to go back on my word to my family.”

Unlike in Service’s division, Ulster Spring does not yet have a replacement for Foster-Grant, as the person who was being considered has seemingly changed his mind.

“We had one person, but the constant postponement of the elections caused him to quit. I suppose the new salary will make it attractive enough for someone to apply,” said Foster-Grant, who is also the PNP chairman for Region 1.

Like Service, Foster-Grant is walking away with unfinished business behind her, as there are some projects she wanted to complete before leaving, but it is unlikely these will be accomplished.

“I was promised that the Quashi River Water Supply would be in place,” said Foster-Grant, who desperately wanted to give the division a reliable water supply system.

“Ground has been broken for a fire station in Ulster Spring, but nothing else has been done. However, there is still time for this to be in place before the next election.”